Triple H Wishes Kurt Angle Happy Birthday After WWE SmackDown: “Had to Bring The Milk Truck Back”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown to celebrate his 54th birthday.

SmackDown aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kurt held a party throughout the show backstage and seemingly everyone could get in besides Alpha Academy.

At the end of the show, Kurt told fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson that he was going to head to the ring alone. Angle made his way to the ring where there was a giant cake already set up for him.

Alpha Academy immediately interrupted and Chad scolded Angle for not inviting them to his birthday party. Gable added that if Kurt doesn’t get out of the ring he’s going to suffer another broken neck.

Kurt exited the ring but stopped on the entrance ramp. Gable Steveson showed up in a milk truck and they started throwing milk cartons at Alpha Academy. Angle then sprayed Otis and Chad with the hose and posed with Gable Steveston to close the show.

After SmackDown went off the air, Triple H took to Twitter and posted a photo with Kurt Angle. The Game said they had to bring back the milk truck for his birthday.

“Had to bring the milk truck back for this one… Happy birthday,@RealKurtAngle! #SmackDown“

Had to bring the milk truck back for this one…



Happy birthday, @RealKurtAngle! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zo7XZGRJKk — Triple H (@TripleH) December 10, 2022

Kurt Angle also reunited with his long-lost son, Jason Jordan, during tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Jason presented his storyline father with a greatest dad greeting card and they shared a hug backstage.