Triple H on Logan Paul Proving Doubters Wrong Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel: “He’s Done That, Right?”

Logan Paul is scheduled to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at Crown Jewel.
Roman Reigns is quickly approaching 800 days as champion, while Logan is about to wrestle the third match of his career. The 27-year-old recently knocked out Jey Uso on an episode of SmackDown and will look to do the same to the Tribal Chief at the premium live event.
It was reported earlier today that Jake Paul will accompany his brother to the ring for the title match.
Triple H on Logan Paul Proving Doubters Wrong Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer has been impressed with Logan Paul thus far in his wrestling career. The popular YouTuber teamed up with The Miz as this year’s WrestleMania to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
The A-Lister betrayed Logan after the match and planted him with a Skull Crushing Finale. Paul got his revenge and defeated The Miz at SummerSlam and now has been given a shot at the title.
Speaking with ESPN, Triple H said that Logan Paul has already proven his doubters wrong simply by the fact that he’s booked in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel.
Triple H added that Logan being in the title match is thinking long-term and is better for everyone in the company.
Shane Helms has been training Logan and referred to him as a “coach’s dream”.
