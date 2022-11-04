Triple H on Logan Paul Proving Doubters Wrong Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel: “He’s Done That, Right?”

Logan Paul is scheduled to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching 800 days as champion, while Logan is about to wrestle the third match of his career. The 27-year-old recently knocked out Jey Uso on an episode of SmackDown and will look to do the same to the Tribal Chief at the premium live event.

It was reported earlier today that Jake Paul will accompany his brother to the ring for the title match.

Triple H on Logan Paul Proving Doubters Wrong Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Chief Content Officer has been impressed with Logan Paul thus far in his wrestling career. The popular YouTuber teamed up with The Miz as this year’s WrestleMania to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

The A-Lister betrayed Logan after the match and planted him with a Skull Crushing Finale. Paul got his revenge and defeated The Miz at SummerSlam and now has been given a shot at the title.

Speaking with ESPN, Triple H said that Logan Paul has already proven his doubters wrong simply by the fact that he’s booked in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel.

I wouldn’t put him in the main event of a massive international event that’s gonna have 60, 70 thousand people there or whatever if I thought he couldn’t handle it, and certainly, he had to prove that to me. He had to prove that to everybody. He had to prove that to the world, right? To everybody on this team. He’s done that, right? Triple H on Logan Paul in WWE (via ESPN)

Triple H added that Logan being in the title match is thinking long-term and is better for everyone in the company.

If you look at it and you say, ‘Well, Logan Paul gets that opportunity, I don’t get that opportunity,’ you have very small, myopic thinking. When Logan gets this opportunity, eventually he goes away or whatever. He is creating bigger opportunities for others. … It’s the bigger-picture thinking. I understand why people think that way ’cause your concern is your career. But the truth is in the overall picture, this is better for everybody. Triple H on Logan Paul getting opportunities in WWE (via ESPN)

Shane Helms has been training Logan and referred to him as a “coach’s dream”.

“That’s a coach’s dream. Somebody that doesn’t give you an attitude and they’re able to take what you give them and make it their own.” Shane Helms on Working with Logan Paul (via ESPN)

