Triple H’s Plans for Top WWE Superstar Reportedly “Pushed Back” Due to Sami Zayn’s Popularity

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly had plans for former Universal Champion Kevin Owens but those plans have been put on hold for the time being.

The reason is a good one. It is because his old pal Sami Zayn has become so popular that plans for him to reunite with KO have been put on hold.

Owens and Sami had a brief interaction backstage on a recent edition of SmackDown. Kevin walked by Zayn wearing his Honorary Uce merch and told him that he needs a new shirt.

WrestleVotes spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport in an interview posted today and revealed that Triple H has “paused” his plans to team Sami and KO due to how popular Zayn has become.

He was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that’s white hot right now. Those plans from what I’ve been told are definitely pushed back, but they’re not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn.

WrestleVotes added that the Honorary Uce’s involvement in The Bloodline was only supposed to last a few weeks but it is going so well that WWE has extended the storyline.

Whatever they had planned for Kevin Owens is totally on pause because this stuff with Sami doesn’t come around often. This was supposed to be a little three, four week comedy deal, and it’s getting big.

The tension between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso almost came to a boiling point on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief instructed the two Bloodline members to hash out their differences but Jey claimed that he didn’t care what Reigns said.

Roman was visibly pissed off but Zayn calmed everyone down. Sami pointed out that Jey hasn’t been himself lately and is not feeling very “Ucey”. Jey and Roman could not contain their laughter in one of the more entertaining segments in recent memory.

H/T: GiveMeSport