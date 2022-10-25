Triple H Returns From COVID-19 Hiatus at Monday’s WWE Raw

Triple H had been away from WWE events for a week after testing positive for COVID-19 but was said to be doing well. The good news is that The Game is back in the saddle.

Triple H was backstage at this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, according to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select. He was there to run things and appeared to be feeling okay.

Triple H is Back

(BT Sport)

The report adds:

“We’re told he was feeling okay and just frustrated he had to miss the event. Road Dogg filled in during his absence, and most of the show was written by the day before, as was SmackDown.”

Triple H’s return comes at a good time as it will give the crew a morale boost ahead of the building to its next premium live event.

WWE will have a double SmackDown taping this Friday before having a live Monday Night Raw next week ahead of them flying over to Saudi Arabia for the November 5th Crown Jewel event, which will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul.