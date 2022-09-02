Triple H Discusses Sasha Banks, The Rock and Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning to WWE

Triple H spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport on Thursday to promote Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event from Cardiff, Wales.

During their discussion, Helwani asked Triple H about the possibility of four people returning to WWE. Triple H spoke candidly about each performer:

Sasha Banks

“Time will tell,” he said. There was a communication breakdown between Sasha Banks and WWE, for whatever reason. To start that communication back up, it’s not a difficult process, but it’s a process. She is an unbelievably talented young woman. At the end of the day, it comes down to what she wants to do with her life and her career. He called her one of the biggest stars in the business.

Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men is rumored to be returning to WWE next week. When asked about Strowman’s future, Triple H said, “We’ll see.” He said Strowman is a polarizing person, but you can’t deny his talent. What he brings to the table, in terms of size and personality, does not come along very often.

Bray Wyatt

Triple H said Bray Wyatt is one of the craziest, most creative people he’s ever been around, and he means that in the best way. He said Bray’s mind never stops thinking about creative plans for his character. Without someone to harness him, it gets off track. “He’s a victim of his own mind,” said Triple H. However, he’s loved working with him.

He has no idea where some of Bray Wyatt’s ideas come from. He called him, “Wonderfully crazy.” He said Wyatt has a free-flowing creative mind, as long as you can harness his ideas.

Triple H asked if he could use profanity during the interview, and Helwani said no problem. Triple H said, sometimes you’ll be working with someone that people don’t like. “That guy is an asshole, but he’s my asshole.” He said some people can be difficult to work with, but that’s part of the fun of working with creative, eccentric people.

The Rock

Triple H said The Rock may be the most recognizable person on the planet. He’s the most-in-demand actor in Hollywood and has a slew of other business projects going on. When you’re in that position, you’re very busy.

However, as busy at The Rock is, there’s one thing he can only get in WWE. “I do know this, because i’ve had this conversation with him..” At no time when The Rock is making a movie can he stand in the middle of the ring and feel the energy of 100,000 people. There’s nothing else on the planet that gives you that rush.

The Rock knows the clock is ticking for one last match. He knows The Rock has the burning desire to take advance of this small window of opportunity. The platform is there: WrestleMania. Los Angeles. Roman Reigns. All the pieces are in place, it just comes down to whether or not The Rock can devote the time to making the match happen.

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK.