Triple H to Miss WWE Raw & NXT After Contracting Covid-19

WWE will have to forge ahead without their Head of Talent Relation and Head of Creative present, as Triple H has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Game’s status was confirmed by Dave Meltzer, who noted that Triple H won’t be at tonight’s Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma.

Triple H will also not attend tomorrow night’s WWE NXT, which will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

https://twitter.com/davemeltzerwon/status/1582069920245813249

Dynamite has been moved from its traditional Wednesday timeslot due to the MLB’s American League Championship.

Triple H’s status for this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX is unknown at this time.

WWE and Covid

Like all businesses, WWE had to face the Covid-19 pandemic when cases began to surge in the United States in early 2020.

While WWE was allowed to continue operating, shows went ahead without fans for the first time in the promotion’s history.

In August 2020, WWE introduced their ‘Thunderdome’ a virtual fan environment which allowed virtual audiences.

Unlike AEW, WWE did not want talent to announce positive Covid tests, though many tests would be made public.

Triple H joins Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who have all tested positive for Covid-19 in the past.

Triple H’s Rise to the Throne

While considered for a long-time the heir to WWE, Triple H’s rise through the company’s hierarchy took a detour last year.

In September 2021, the Game lost control over NXT to his father-in-law, who rebranded the show as WWE NXT 2.0.

Following McMahon’s retirement in July, Triple H would be appointed Head of Creative, replacing McMahon as well as Head of Talent, replacing John Laurinaitis.

Triple H has made several changes since then, including bringing back released talent, which has gone down well with fans.