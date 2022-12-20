Triple H Viewed Bronson Reed as a Priority Hire

The latest star brought back by Triple H was Bronson Reed, formerly known as JONAH, who made his return to the company on Monday’s episode of Raw.

This is over a year after Reed was let go by the company when Vince McMahon was still in charge. There had been rumblings that Triple H wanted to bring him back.

His return happened when the former NXT North American Champion got involved in The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ ladder match. Reed helped Miz go over and got the money that was part of the stipulation for the match.

Triple H Got His Man

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that “Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE.” It was said that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he would stay.

The report noted that Reed is done with NJPW and has signed a contract with WWE.

After Jonah first joined WWE in January 2019, he made his televised in-ring debut as a competitor in the NXT Breakout Tournament. In May 2021, he won the NXT North American Championship.

Jonah worked his last match on WWE television in July 2021 when he lost to Adam Cole on an episode of NXT.