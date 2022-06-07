Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch Trade Verbal Barbs After WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 loss

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has said that Becky Lynch seems a “bit off” following the latter’s defeat at Hell in a Cell 2022.

At last Sunday’s Premium Live Event, Lynch lost a triple threat match to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair which also included Asuka.

On Twitter, Stratus responded to a fan who said they’d love to see Stratus have a role as a WWE authority figure which would lead to a match with Lynch,

While Trish said the match would be a “SPECTACLE” and that Becky Lynch is a “great asset” to the Women’s division, the Canadian legend said that Lynch is a “bit off.”

Responding, the WWE Raw Superstar said that the only ‘off’ she is is “off the charts.”

Stratus’ last match came at Summerslam 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair.

I’m off the charts Trishy-poo. Don’t test me — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 6, 2022

The deconstruction of Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was for years WWE’s unquestionable top female Superstar, holding her own against every opponent.

Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Sasha Banks are just some who fell to Lynch’s time on top, but things are much different now.

Since losing the Raw Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, Lynch has become increasingly more chaotic and desperate to regain the championship, something that she’s failed to do so far.

On this week’s Raw, Lynch lost to 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in the latest setback for “Big Time Becks.”

While the match saw interference by Asuka, the fact that Lynch lost to Brooke (an opponent of far lower standing than her) is telling.

Lynch’s failure to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship also serves as the deconstruction of her character, from confident headliner to paranoid challenger.