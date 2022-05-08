Trish Stratus On A Potential GM Position In WWE: “I Would Gladly Accept That Role”

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discusses what she would do with a potential WWE return.

During a Q&A session with on ‘For the Love of Wrestling‘ the former multi-time women’s world champion speculated on what different roles she could play for the company at this point in her career, which included a question on whether she would ever want to be an on-screen authority figure. Her response:

“Do I want to be GM? I would gladly accept that role. I always think — like I said, to go back, it has to be something challenging, something different, something different for you guys.”

Stratus last wrestled for WWE back at the 2019 edition of SummerSlam, where she lost in her hometown of Toronto to Charlotte Flair. While teases of a return have continued to happen since that defeat, Stratus has remained relatively inactive.

Speaking further on a return Stratus recalled turning heel an aligning with Christian Cage back in the day. She adds that one final run as a heel would be sort of fun, indicating that if she did come back she would lean into her heel persona.

“I always say if I go back, the one thing I’m missing is a heel run so that would be kind of fun, you know?”

One dream match that Stratus has constantly teased is a showdown with Sasha Banks. The two briefly faced-off at the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble matchup back in 2018, but a proper singles-contest between The Boss and The Stratisfaction has yet to occur.

