Trish Stratus Underwent Emergency Surgery Over the Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus says she has “3 new scars and one less organ” after undergoing appendectomy surgery over the weekend.

Stratus was experiencing bad cramping in her abdomen over the past several days. She feels that she has a high tolerance for pain, but things got so bad that she took herself to the hospital. It turns out that was a very smart decision, because doctors determined her appendix had to be removed immediately.

“Turns out my appendix was getting ready to burst – which can be really bad if it happens and like cause death and stuff so I’m really glad I went to check it out, you know to avoid the whole dying thing.” – Trish Stratus

In a message she posted on Instagram, Stratus urges her fans to listen to their bodies and get checked out if something doesn’t feel right.

“Some takeaways – listen to your body. Dr. Google told me appendicitis was pain in the lower right abdomen, so that’s why it took me a while to think it was that because at first the pain was all across my belly. But after getting another Dr. Google’s opinion (reading another article) I found out it will start as pain across your stomach (also was tender to touch) but as the appendix gets more inflamed the pain will migrate to the right side and continue to to get worse. And boy did it. Turns out it’s an organ that serves no function so good riddance old pal.

Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ … recovery hasn’t been too bad so far, definitely manageable. Just wanted to check in!”

Here’s the video of Trish at the hospital: