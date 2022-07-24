Tully Blanchard Essentially Done With AEW-ROH

During Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Tully Blanchard Enterprises would be in action during the kick off show to Ring of Honor’s Pay Per View Death Before Dishonor.

However during the ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour we learned that Prince Nana had acquired Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

Brian Cage along with the Gates Of Agony members Toa Liona and Kaun now becoming part of The Embassy.

Prince Nana accompanied the new additions to The Embassy in their trios match against Alex Zayne, Blake Christian and Tony Deppen. The three men continued their dominance in Ring of Honor by picking up the pinfall victory on Deppen.

In the Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum, president of AEW Tony Khan was asked about the status of Tully Blanchard.

“Tully’s good. I think for the workload and the things we’re asking I would just say and where he is in this stage I think it was a good fit and now the business transaction that went down here in Ring of Honor between Tully and Princess Nana.

“I think Tully, he’s doing really well, personally and thriving and I’m happy for him and excited and now Prince Nana.

“He’s a legend, it’s great to have Prince Nana and the Embassy back in Ring of Honor. So I think that’s something to be excited about its great group of wrestlers and very excited about that and wish Tully the best.

“And you know, we certainly could see him around AEW, Ring of Honor again. But now that transition and that transaction got Prince Nana back here, which is awesome.” Tony Khan on Tully Blanchard’s status

With Tully Blanchard seen on the match graphic the day before the pay per view and no where to be found the day of, many speculated there might have been more to this story.

That hunch was correct as Fightful reports Tully is essentially done with AEW & ROH.