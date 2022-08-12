Two WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars are Now a Couple

WWE fans are no strangers to seeing romance on their screen, with huge stars like Triple H and Edge being involved in romantic angles throughout their careers.

While WWE Superstars often have on-screen relationships, many on the roster enjoy happy relationships with other wrestlers when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Budding Romance

With Superstars spending so much time together, it’s natural that some wrestlers will fall for each other while at work.

On Instagram, Cora Jade took to her Stories to reveal that she is seeing reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Jade shared a picture of the second-generation Superstar over a pastel background and included a heart, showing her emotions for the NXT Champion.

Jade also tagged Breakker in the post.

Bron Breakker

Cora Jade is certainly smitten with Bron Breakker, and WWE higher-ups are also fond of the second-generation Superstar.

Since NXT’s relaunch as NXT 2.0, Breakker has been the brand’s biggest star, defeating some of NXT’s veteran performers.

It took Breakker 112 days from debuting to becoming NXT Champion, dethroning Ciampa at the NXT: New Year’s Evil event in January 2022.

Breakker’s second title win came over another WWE veteran, Dolph Ziggler on the Raw after WrestleMania 38.

It has been reported that WWE wishes to fast-track Breakker to the main roster, but it is unclear if that is still the plan following the recent management changes.

Cora Jade

Joining WWE in early 2021, Jade had previously appeared for both AEW and Impact Wrestling before reaching the McMahon/Khan promotion.

At last month’s Great American Bash special, Jade and Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, marking both women’s first titles in WWE.

The following week, Jade turned heel and attacked Perez, costing her the NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose, and would later throw her own title in the trash.