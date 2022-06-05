Tyrus Says John Cena Faked Bathroom Break To Guarantee Him WWE WrestleMania 28 Moment

Former WWE Superstar Tyrus has said he got the chance to perform at WrestleMania 28 because John Cena faked an urgent bathroom break.

For the April 2012 show, Tyrus, then known as Brodus Clay, danced on stage with several women dressed as his ‘momma’ as part of his Funkasaurus Rex character.

The segment preceded the main event between John Cena and The Rock: a match that had been announced a year in advance.

During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Tyrus said that due to earlier matches going long, there were talks about cutting the segment.

“They were heavy on time, they had gone over and he’s [Vince McMahon] like, he was shaking his head, and I think he was talking to Michael Hayes and another one of the producers and he was like, ‘I think we’re gonna have to we have to cut it.’ Then all of a sudden, Cena was getting ready, he’s right behind me and he looks at me and goes, ‘I have to go to the bathroom.’

“I went, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘I have to go to the bathroom. I don’t know, usually I go the bathroom I don’t know, what, eight minutes? Six minutes?’ I was like, ‘Six. I can get in six.’ He’s like, ‘Alright,’ and he just walked out of Gorilla. So now I had to go. So I went and I got my WrestleMania moment because Cena had to go to the bathroom.”

Cena would lose to The Rock in the main event but got his win back a year later at WrestleMania 39.

Tyrus was released from WWE in 2014 and after stints in Impact, won the NWA World Television Championship in August 2021.

Thanks to Westling Inc for the transcription.