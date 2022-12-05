Tyson Fury Wants WWE Tag Team Match With Jake & Logan Paul

Boxing star Tyson Fury is ready to get back in a WWE ring if it means getting his hands on Jake and Logan Paul.

In 2019, Fury competed in his first (and to date, only) WWE match, defeating Braun Strowman at that year’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event via count out.

Fury’s most recent appearance came at WWE Clash at the Castle in September of this year, preventing then-Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory from cashing in.

The Paul Brothers

In the years since Crown Jewel 2019, Fury has teased a return to WWE, something the promotion’s management would love to see.

Speaking to Boxing Social this past week, Fury again expressed his excitement at a return to the WWE ring.

“I can’t wait, smashing a chair on somebody’s head.” Tyson Fury.

When asked about a tag-team match, pitting the Pauls against Tyson and his father, the former boxer John Fury, the ‘Gypsy King’ was on board.

“Yeah that sounds good, let’s do it!” Tyson Fury.

This past weekend, Fury retained the WBC World Heavyweight Championship and dominated Derek Chisora before the referee stopped the fight in the tenth round.

Fury’s Other Match

Tyson Fury may have his sights set on the Paul brothers, but Drew McIntyre is also a potential opponent for the Boxing megastar.

Over the years, both McIntyre and Fury have teased a match that would take place at a WWE Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom.

While both men appeared at Clash at the Castle, they didn’t come to blows but instead serenaded the crowd in Cardiff, Wales to close out the show.