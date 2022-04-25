Tyson Kidd Reveals How He Started Producing Women’s Matches

There have been two women’s main events in the history of WrestleMania and both have been produced by Tyson Kidd. The retired wrestler has become synonymous with women’s wrestling within WWE in recent years. A lot of female performers have credited him for many great ideas.

During his interview with Dropkick podcast, the WWE star revealed how he originally started working on women’s matches. He recalled that Carmella was the first woman to start requesting him as a producer after they worked on a match together:

“Carmella [is] someone who’s really understood my formula. I texted her this at one point during the pandemic. I hadn’t seen her for a little bit. I sent her a text and I was like, ‘hey, just so you know, I have never forgotten.’ She was the first girl that started requesting me to work with her. On Raw [at] one point I kept working with Seth and then on SmackDown I would do random things, and one time I had a woman’s match. I had Carmella and somebody and then Carmella started [requesting me].”

‘I Don’t Picture Myself Doing Anything Else’

Tyson Kidd then explained how things evolved from there. Other women slowly started making the same requests. According to the former tag team champion, now he can’t imagine himself doing anything else:

“She was first one to start requesting me. Then one time in Tampa, it was Becky [Lynch] versus Carmella. I have known Becky since like 2005. Becky’s another very special [performer]. So then, Carmella and Becky had a match. Then Becky was like ‘Wait. Where do you come up with this stuff?’ I was [like] ‘I don’t know.’ But yeah, I’ve never forgotten that Carmela was the catalyst of [it]. Now, I don’t picture myself doing anything else but working with these women. So, thanks Carmella.”

