Randy Orton On How JBL Treated Him During His Early Days

JBL has a reputation for bullying people backstage and giving a hard time to young talents. Though Randy Orton was saved from this treatment thanks to his father, who helped the former APA member during his early days.

The Viper opened up about his early days in the locker room on Out Of Character. He first discussed how he was intimidated by old-school wrestlers during his rookie years including people such as The Undertaker, Billy Gunn, Hardcore Holly, and more.

He recalled that Bradshaw was one guy who always gave trouble to younger talents. However, Orton never got the same treatment because his father had mentored JBL:

“My father took Bradshaw on his very first tour of Japan back in the early 90s. [He] took care of Bradshaw. Took him under his wing and had his back. Bradshaw, of course, the way it works, never forget that and me being Bob Orton’s kid, Bradshaw never gave me any shit.” said Randy Orton,

“He was always one of those guys, man, those local guys, those new guys, they’d come and he’d give ’em a hard time.” recalled Orton, “Nothing wrong. but just f**ing with the guy, you know, just guys being guys. You need a little bit of that, but I was never a target because of my dad. [I was] such a lucky little asshole. No wonder everybody hated me.”

