Hangman Page Reveals Advice For Aspiring Wrestlers

Hangman Page has had an incredible journey to becoming a successful wrestler. He made his wrestling debut at the young age of 17 and went on to wrestle for some of the most well-known wrestling companies across the globe. Page did it while also being a full-time high school teacher before he quit the job in 2016. His advice to aspiring wrestlers is based on his own personal experience.

The AEW world champion recently appeared on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. During the talk, he was asked what advice he gives to people who want to pursue professional wrestling as a career. Replying to it, Page said that he tells everyone to have a Plan B:

“I tell them ‘Have a Plan B, because statistically you will not make a living at this.’ A lot of people would say if you have a Plan B, that means you can’t give all to Plan A. So you’re gonna fail at Plan A anyway, that’s not true.” said Hangman Page, “I was a high school teacher. I did this and I’m the f***ing World Champion. At one time, I was a high school teacher. To make it through this, I had a plan B, and I don’t need it anymore.

Have a Plan B, because life is much more important than what career you want to follow or what you want people to say about your accomplishments. Life is much more important than that. You will need to make money to survive. So always have a plan B. I feel like people don’t press that upon people enough in telling you to chase your dreams. You absolutely should. But you have to reckon with the fact that you probably, statistically will not make much money at this, if any. You have to know that and you have to be okay with that.”

