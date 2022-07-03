UFC Fighter Makes Entrance as The Undertaker for Title Fight

The WWE is a massive, multi-billion-dollar brand that has reached almost every corner of the globe.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment are self-confessed wrestling fans, and the world of UFC is not immune to the influence of the McMahon-led promotion.

Last night’s UFC 276 saw the McMahon family, as well as Pat McAfee, attend the show, but one fighter decided to channel one of WWE’s biggest ever stars ahead of his title match.

Adesanya channels The Phenom

For his match, Israel Adesanya walked out to the Octagon with an entrance fitting the legendary Undertaker from WWE.

Adesanya wore a black hat and carried an urn with him ahead of his bout with Jared Cannonier.

In case the references to The Undertaker weren’t clear enough, Adesanya, a middleweight, entered the show to “The Phenom’s” iconic music.

Adesanya earned a loud pop from the crowd who enjoyed his reference to the legendary WWE Hall of Famer.

Israel Adesanya com a entrada da noite!!!



Ele veio ao octógono com a clássica música de Undertaker #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/w9Cp61kHJW — WrestleBR (@wrestlebr) July 3, 2022

The Fight

In his 12th consecutive win, Adesanya retained his UFC Middleweight Championship against Cannonier in a hotly-contested fight.

After going five rounds, Israel was awarded the win via a unanimous judge’s decision.

Post-match, the two fighters embraced and Adesanya gave some words of his wisdom to his defeated opponent.