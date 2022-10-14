UFC Owners: Purchasing WWE is “Interesting & Worth Exploring”

The UFC is connected to pro wrestling as it has elements of the drama that wrestling uses for its storylines. In wrestling, the storylines are scripted, while in MMA, the promotion uses storylines from real life to promote its fights.

Since 2020 when WWE began releasing wrestlers, on-air talent, employees, and production staff, rumors of WWE potentially selling the company ramped up.

Many fans have speculated that Vince McMahon made Nick Khan the President & Chief Revenue Officer of WWE after he helped negotiate its US television rights deal with NBCUniversal and FOX, to prepare the company for a sale. Key figures, including Khan, Vince McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon, have publicly stated that they’re open to hearing an offer regarding a sale.

Endeavor President Speaks

On Thursday, Endeavor President Mark Shapiro appeared on Matthew Belloni’s The Town podcast and expressed interest in buying WWE. He also spoke highly of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s relationship with WWE, Khan, Vince, Stephanie, and others.

“That would be something that would be interesting and worth exploring,” said Shaprio. “Would we buy it? Who knows? Last I checked, it wasn’t for sale. “We’re interested in anything in the owned sports properties segment.”

Endeavor closed a deal to obtain a controlling interest in the UFC back in 2016 for just over $4 billion. WWE’s current market cap is estimated to be $5.63 billion.

With WWE’s US TV rights renewal coming up in approximately mid-2023, a potential buyer might think the time is right to buy the company as WWE has been able to get higher increases each deal for its rights.

Currently, FOX has the broadcasting rights to Friday Night SmackDown, while NBCUniversal hosts Monday Night Raw. Both television deals will be up at the end of 2024.