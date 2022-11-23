The Undertaker to Attend WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be watched live and in person by The Undertaker, PW Insider reports.

This Saturday will mark the latest Survivor Series event, and the first since 1994 not to happen on a Sunday.

The report adds that the Phenom’s wife Michelle McCool will also be in attendance for the event.

It is noted that the duo will be backstage, and it is not specified whether an on-screen appearance could happen.

The Undertaker famously debuted at Survivor Series 1990 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team.

Who Won’t be There?

The Undertaker and McCool will be at Survivor Series WarGames, but not every big star will be in town.

In the report, PW Insider adds that there is no confirmation on whether Sasha Banks, Naomi, or Charlotte Flair will be at the event.

All three women have been missing from WWE TV since May, with Banks and Naomi absent due to being suspended following their May 16, Raw walkout.

Flair has been missing since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

While all three would be fine additions to Team Bianca, it is believed that the fifth woman for the Women's War Games match will be someone else.

Survivor Series WarGames

This Saturday will mark WWE’s annual Survivor Series event, which for the first time ever, will use WarGames matches.

Undertaker and McCool have a stacked show to enjoy, including two WarGames matches.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend against Shotzi, while Finn Balor will take on AJ Styles.

As confirmed on Raw, U.S. Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.