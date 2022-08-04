Undertaker Believes The WWE Product Will Get More Aggressive With Triple H In Charge

The wrestling world is still reeling from the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon, who decided to call it quits at 76 while he deals with the fallout from multiple allegations that surfaced in the mainstream media. In his absence WWE is now being run by Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon as co-CEOs, and Triple H taking charge as head of the company’s creative.

ESPN conducted an interview with several top superstars giving their thoughts on McMahon’s retirement, which included some input from one of the most respected WWE legends of all time, The Undertaker. The Deadman began by discussing what he foresees for the WWE now that there’s some new blood in charge.

“They’re loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say and do. I think the product will probably be a little more aggressive. I think that’s going to come through in the creative.”

Taker already sees WWE attempting to make improvements, citing some recent action where commentators took notice of Montez Ford getting busted open and how little things like that help tell a bigger story.

“Those things are going to help because WWE is going to do it better than anybody else, and they don’t throw things away. Hopefully, a lot of people there know how to rein things in and make things like that mean something instead of just doing it to do it.”

The Hall of Famer would then discuss his longtime friend/rival Triple H running the creative side of WWE. Taker calls The Game brilliant, someone who he believes doesn’t get enough credit for his “wrestling acument.”

“I mean, he’s brilliant, he really is. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he’ll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys. And he’s a no bulls— kind of guy too. He’s going to let you know what you’re doing that’s right and what you’re doing that’s wrong.”

When asked about his faith in Triple H’s leadership, Taker was quick to respond.

“I think it’s going to be a step in the right direction with Hunter.”

WWE is coming off a well-received SummerSlam, and a strong showing on Monday Night Raw. Can the momentum continue on this Friday’s SmackDown?