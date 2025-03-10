Undertaker & HBK Went ‘Black Ops’ to Surprise Triple H with Hall of Fame Induction News

The Undertaker revealed the extreme lengths taken to keep Triple H’s surprise WWE Hall of Fame induction a secret, calling it a “Black Ops kind of deal.”

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker detailed how he and Shawn Michaels were approached by WWE President Nick Khan to organize the honor since Triple H would never put himself in.

“He is not going to put himself in the Hall of Fame,” Undertaker said. “And if there’s anybody that deserves it, it’s him. It had to be done.”

Undertaker and Michaels kept the plan under wraps, with only a handful of people knowing until the last minute. To maintain secrecy, they were hidden backstage while Triple H was on stage for a company meeting.

“They sneak us into the building,” Undertaker explained. “They didn’t even tell Stephanie [McMahon]. She had no clue.”

The surprise unfolded when Michaels’ music hit, followed by Undertaker’s, catching Triple H completely off guard.

“That was a really, really special, cool moment,” Undertaker added. “I was honored to be a part of it.”

With the Hall of Fame ceremony approaching, Triple H’s speech is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated moments of the year.

2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Set for April 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

