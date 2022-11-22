Rest in Piece: The Undertaker Shows Off His Massive Gun Collection

The Undertaker, who can set things on fire and summon lightning bolts from the heavens, recently took to social media to show off his completely unnecessary gun collection.

The Dead Man posted to his Instagram account on Monday, advertising a safe from Rhino Metals.

“A few years back, Rhino Metals made this incredible safe for me!” ‘Taker wrote (Does anybody else feel really weird when The Undertaker uses exclamation points?). “Next level quality and functionality! (He did it again.) Now they’ve outdone themselves with these nightstands that also function as safes!! (Two exclamation points this time. We can feel our childhood dying slowly.) Check out their website for all the products they offer! They do amazing things with metal!!”

Then, to further bury our nostalgia alive, The Undertaker proceeded to include a variety of hashtags, including: #madeinamerica, #usa, and #2a.

We didn’t know what the #2a hashtag meant, so we clicked on it.

Big mistake.

It featured a collection of posts that, for instance: praised Trump being reinstated on Twitter, offered supplements that promised “penis enhancement that work [SIC],” claimed trans people are radicalizing their “movement” in order to get others to “hate them,” while also calling it a mental disorder, and more.

It was weird.

The Undertaker also tagged Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Godfather, Joe Rogan, WWE itself, and the gun manufacturer, Kimber.

The photo of Taker’s guns, themselves, was impressive, if not a little excessive. The man has several types of handguns, some AK’s, rifles, and more. He is ‘The American Badass,’ after all. And nothing says ‘Merica like owning 20 separate guns.

Still, The Undertaker is demonstrating his constitutional right to own as many guns as he wants and pity the wayward soul who ever tries to break into ‘Taker’s home. Texas has the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and ‘Taker has already murdered his own parents. And Paul Bearer. He’s not afraid to make somebody else rest in peace, with his piece.

He’s also not afraid to use exclamation points.