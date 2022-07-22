Watch: The Undertaker Makes Surprise Public Appearance

The WWE Panel at the San Diego Comic-Con was full of exciting moments but probably the biggest one was a surprise appearance from none other than The Undertaker.

The Dead Man wasn’t advertised for the show in advance. When his music hit, fans thought that it was to reveal his retro mid-90s action figure.

For the surprise of fans, however, Taker himself showed up in person. The wrestling legend received a huge standing ovation from the crowd upon his entrance:

Apart from the former world champion, the panel also featured a number of other WWE superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Zelina Vega, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Rhodes who has been out with a shoulder injury since the Hell In A Cell PPV provided an update on his health and recovery.

The American Nightmare said that he is unable to win an arm-wrestling contest at the moment, but he is healing slowly.

Cody reiterated that the doctors have not given him a timeline for his return. They fear that he will try to jump ahead of the expected timeframe.

WWE also announced several new action figures during the comic con. This included a WrestleMania 3 Andre The Giant figure and an early 90s Shawn Michaels figure, among others.