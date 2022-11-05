Unseen Footage of Bray Wyatt from WWE Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt made an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel today before the main event between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns.

Wyatt made his way to the ring as his fireflies in the crowd held up their cell phone lights. Many fans were hoping for the first member of Wyatt 6 to be revealed but that was not the case at Crown Jewel.

Uncle Howdy made another cameo at the premium live event and had some harsh words from Bray Wyatt. Mr. Howdy delivered a warning to Bray during the promo segment at Crown Jewel.

Do you think they will still love you if they know the truth? They don’t deserve you. The truth is, you’re going to go too far to go too far. You’re gonna give in. So why wait? Because when you do, you are going to remember just how good it feels. It is going to feel so good. Do it. But if you are worried about the aftermath, just don’t take the mask off. Tell me I’m wrong.

What could be behind this message for Bray Wyatt?#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/t48RxsU5DN — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

After the lights went out in the arena to end his promo, Bray exited with security. A WWE fan at Mrsool Park in Riyadh filmed Wyatt cracking a smile and interacting with the crowd before he made his way backstage.

Bray Wyatt broke character after his segment. He looks so happy to be back. pic.twitter.com/zMNBldXwgG — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 5, 2022

Bray received chants of “we love you!” during his promo at Crown Jewel. WWE ran a ‘White Rabbit’ teaser campaign ahead of his return and it has proven to be wildly successful. The 35-year-old is more popular than ever and he hasn’t wrestled a match since returning at Extreme Rules.