Update on Montez Ford’s Injury from Latest WWE Raw

Montez Ford’s injury as seen on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw may not be as legitimate as first believed.

On Raw, Ford and Angelo Dawkins appeared in a segment with The Usos and revealed Ford’s injury.

Jey Uso warned Ford that saying something disrespectful would result in his other foot in a boot, and the camera panned down to show Ford right foot in a walking boot.

The Street Profits last competed on the September 24, WWE Live event in Vancouver, where the former Tag Team Champions defeated Alpha Academy.

The Boot

WWE has not publicly confirmed what kind of injury Ford is dealing with.

In an update from Fightful Select, it was reported that it is unclear backstage whether this injury is legitimate or for the show.

It was noted that WWE’s props department was tasked with sourcing a walking boot for Ford, instead of the company’s medical team.

If legitimate, no report has come out regarding when Ford suffered this alleged injury or how long he will be out of action for.

What’s next?

If this injury to Ford is for programming and nothing else, then it does beg the question: what’s next for the Street Profits?

On Raw, Angelo Dawkins had a rare singles outing, with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion losing to the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa.

Next week’s Monday Night Raw will be the season premiere of the red brand, and feature the entire Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.