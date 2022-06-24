Update on AEW’s Plans for Blood & Guts Match on 6/29

All Elite Wrestling is bringing back the Blood & Guts match on the June 29th episode of Dynamite in Detroit.

AEW has yet to specifically name who will be in the match aside from just the announcement of the match after Chris Jericho accepted a Blood & Guts challenge on behalf of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) from William Regal and Eddie Kingston earlier this month.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it will be a six-on-six match with Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard & Angelo Parker & Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz & Wheeler Yuta & Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked mystery wrestler. Guevara joined JAS to make both teams even.

This is AEW’s version of War Games where two teams with bad blood battle it out in a cage with two rings.

The first-ever Blood & Guts match took place in May 2021 on Dynamite that saw The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears) defeat The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz).

The match lasted the majority of the second hour with the heels going over after MJF threatened to throw Jericho off the top of the structure which led to Guevara giving in and surrendering to his demand only for MJF to toss Jericho off the top of the cage anyways.