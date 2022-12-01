Update on ‘Hangman’ Adam Page’s Health Status after AEW Dynamite Return (Report)

‘Hangman’ Adam Page is back on AEW programming, and the Cowboy is raring to go!

Page returned to Dynamite on last night’s episode, confronting Jon Moxley in the opening segment of the show.

The Cowboy’s appearance marked his first time on AEW TV since the October 18, episode of Dynamite, where he faced Moxley in an AEW World Championship match.

Cleared to Wrestle

During Page’s return, it was stated that the former AEW World Champion was in town to get medically tested.

The line certainly implies that Page has yet to be cleared, but as Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio, that this is far from the case.

“He was (cleared to compete.) 100%.” Dave Meltzer.

After an intense face-off with Moxley, the pair fought around the arena before wrestlers came in to break them up.

Page’s Injury

During the AEW World Championship match between the two, a lariat clothesline by Moxley left Page motionless in the ring.

The match was quickly called off, and it has been reported that there was an extra ten minutes of the match scheduled which didn’t take place.

It was later confirmed that the former World Champion had suffered a concussion during the match.

AEW’s medical team was widely praised for their immediate action, including by former WWE Superstar Chris Nowinski.

Sending positive thoughts to Hangman. This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong.

Ref Paul Turner is trained to recognize a #concussion or a possible neck injury & stopped match. @DocSampson13 was ringside & there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome. https://t.co/wLbzKZa5xD — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 19, 2022

Nowinski was one of WWE’s promising Superstars in the early 2000s before a concussion derailed his career, and he has spent the years since doing research on CTE.