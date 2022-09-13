Update on Jinny’s Status with WWE

After WWE announced that NXT UK would be going away ahead of the launch of NXT Europe, the company sent several top stars to NXT and released everyone else.

When Jinny appeared in the alumni section of WWE.com, it had many fans worried after the huge layoffs at NXT UK.

Fightful Select reported today that they asked a WWE official if Jinny had departed the company, and who they spoke to said they hadn’t been informed of such a move.

Jinny’s Injury

This source did note that Jinny had been dealing with an injury and hadn’t been in the United States the last few weeks. This lines up as she has mentioned on social media this is the case because she’s waiting for her supporting documents and old passport, which also contains her US visa.

However, she is set to travel to the United States for medical treatment for an injury this week. It was added that there wasn’t any major consideration for Jinny to fill the Maxxine Dupri role because she has been dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Although Jinny hasn’t wrestled at all since November 2021, she has been doing work with BT Sport during her time off.