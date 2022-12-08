Update on Why Miro Hasn’t Appeared on AEW TV Since All Out 2022

Miro has not appeared on AEW TV since teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin on September 4th.

They defeated the House of Black in a Trios Match at the PPV. House of Black went on to disappear from television as well but for different reasons.

Wrestling fans have been wondering where The Redeemer has been and some have grown concerned that he is dealing with an unknown injury. As it turns out, Miro is not injured, he is just not being booked.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Miro hasn’t been featured on television because creative “simply hasn’t been presented to him.” There were also plans in place for creative discussions to be held but, those haven’t taken place as of this writing.

The Redeemer has competed in just four matches in 2022, despite signing an extension with the promotion earlier this year. Miro’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling has him locked up until 2026.

Orange Cassidy Set to Defend the All-Atlantic Championship this Friday on Rampage

During this week’s edition of Dynamite, All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian had a backstage segment. Sabian had competed in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to begin the show but was eliminated early.

Cassidy told Sabian that he can have a title match if he wants it but Kip claimed he was hurt. The champ suggested that he should find someone else and Kip seemed to have someone in line to accept the challenge.

Miro debuted in All Elite Wrestling as Kip Sabian’s “Best Man”. The gimmick fizzled out but perhaps he will be Kip’s selection as an opponent for Cassidy this Friday night on AEW Rampage.