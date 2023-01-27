Update On Why Wardlow Has Been Off AEW Television

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has not been seen on TV since his loss to Samoa Joe on Dynamite last month.

The big man was taken out in brutal fashion by ‘The King of Television’. Along with getting the win, Samoa Joe also assaulted him before and after the match. After choking the former champ out, ‘The Samoan Submission Machine’ clobbered Wardlow with a belt shot before cutting off his top knot. Since then, Joe has dropped the TNT belt to Darby Allin. Wardlow, meanwhile, has remained curiously absent.

2022 proved to be a breakout year for ‘Mr Mayhem’. Starting the year as MJF‘s trusty henchman, the powerbomb symphony maestro connected with audiences during a slow burn babyface turn on ‘The Salt of the Earth’.

Wardlow and MJF (Photo: AEW)

After squashing the Long Island loudmouth at Double or Nothing, Wardlow was moved into the TNT Title picture. His title reign and booking was met with a polarized reception. Regardless, he remains one of AEW‘s more over homegrown babyface acts.

Wardlow Reportedly Out With An Injury

According to famed wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the angle with Samoa Joe was booked to write Wardlow off TV. ‘Mr Mayhem’ has been dealing with an injury of late. He will remain out of the picture while he heals up. Within the story of the match, his knee was injured due to a pre-bout attack courtesy of ‘The King of Television’.

While the injury is severe enough to warrant giving the former TNT Champion some time off, he reportedly won’t be out for long.

Upon returning, it’s highly likely the Samoa Joe feud will resume, presumably with the babyface getting his revenge. The decision to move the title from Joe to Darby Allin so suddenly becomes even more eyebrow-raising with this in mind.

Will you be excited to see Wardlow return?