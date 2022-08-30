Wardlow: “So Much Ruined” with MJF Match at AEW Double or Nothing

Wardlow had his biggest match to date this past May at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event where he defeated MJF. This marked the last time that fans saw MJF wrestle before he did his infamous promo, where he begged Tony Khan to fire him on Dynamite days later.

The match was in jeopardy as MJF missed the Double or Nothing fan fest and booked a flight out of Las Vegas. This was a big night for Wardlow after the storyline had been building for two years.

Wardlow Wasn’t Sure MJF Match Would Happen

Wardlow reflected on what happened at the event while speaking to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy:

“That should be considered one of the best nights of my life and it really wasn’t,” Wardlow said. “Everything that was going on with Max at the time and then in my life personally. Just nothing was going right and it’s kind of sad that everything built up to this big night and there was so much that ruined it.

All the crap with Max and everything he was pulling. I mean, I showed up that day not knowing if I was wrestling. There’s a lot more I could say about it but I don’t want to get angry but yeah, that should have been one of the best nights of my life and obviously the outcome was amazing but I really didn’t ever have the opportunity to enjoy it.

I feel like ever since that night things have kind of been just off and I feel like I’m still trying to get back on track ever since that night and we’ll get there. But it is what it is, in this in life and in this business, not everything goes perfectly.”

Wardlow has since won the AEW TNT Championship last month.

MJF has not been seen on AEW television since his promo on the Dynamite, but it’s been reported that he’s expected back soon.