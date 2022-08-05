Update on Riddle’s WWE Return After Storyline Injury

At Summerslam 2022, Riddle was scheduled to face Seth Rollins, the culmination of a lengthy feud between the two.

Before the show began, it was announced that Riddle had been pulled from the show, as he had been “medically disqualified.”

On The Bump, it was said that Riddle had suffered a brachial plexus injury, better known to fans as a ‘stinger’ while being attacked by Rollins.

Riddle’s Return

Riddle hasn’t wrestled since the July 25, 2022 episode of Raw, where he and the Street Profits lost to The Bloodline.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The two will also face off at the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, North Carolina the next night.

While these matches had been advertised in the local area, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to his injury from Rollins.

Rollins Vs. Riddle

When WWE announced that the Riddle Vs. Seth Rollins Summerslam match was off, they confirmed that the bout had been ‘postponed.’

WWE has not given an update as to when the match will happen though many believe it will happen next month.

The belief is that WWE delayed the Summerslam match so that they have a big match to promote for WWE Clash at the Castle.

Clash at the Castle will take place at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, and will mark WWE’s biggest event in the UK since Summerslam 1992.