Update on Will Ospreay’s Health

There is some good news regarding the health of NJPW star Will Ospreay.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been out of action as of late due to a nasty kidney infection. He was said to be in horrible shape just one week ago but things are going much better now.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that Will Ospreay has been released from the hospital and is doing considerably better.

Numerous big names in the wrestling industry sent their well wishes to Ospreay. Even Minoru Suzuki sent Ospreay a “take care” message, followed by a “f*ck you,” naturally.

There’s no word on when Ospreay will be back in action at this time.