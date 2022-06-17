Update on why WWE Executives were Burying Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE in arguably the biggest shift in power the company has ever seen.

Ms. McMahon’s rise to power comes mere weeks after she announced she would be taking a leave of absence from her WWE duties to spend more time with her family.

Shortly after McMahon announced her departure reports came out that WWE executives had been burying her, claiming her some within the company had doubts about her abilities.

WWE’s Reasoning

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a person with “extensive knowledge” told Dave Meltzer that the comments about Stephanie were because of her decision to take a hiatus.

WWE was seemingly worried about how its public image and stock price would be affected following McMahon’s decision to take leave (via WrestleTalk.)

“To the outside world, the idea of Vince McMahon’s daughter and the heir apparent to the top position in the company leaving the company she’s worked for her entire adult life would sound like something is wrong with the company. So they leak out that she underperformed at her job and her father pushed her out so that would explain that there wasn’t anything wrong, she was just not good at her job.”

Stephanie McMahon hasn’t responded to any of the claims that her work was lacking prior to her decision to take her leave of absence.

The allegations against Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is facing claims that he had an extra-marital affair with an employee who was hired as a paralegal in 2019.

The unnamed paralegal was promoted in April 2021 and departed WWE earlier this year.

McMahon has said he is cooperating fully with the investigation and will respect the result no matter what it is.