USA! USA! Wrestling World Shares How They Celebrated on July 4

The world of professional wrestling has shown how they celebrated this year’s Fourth of July, with everything from fireworks to juggling.
On Twitter, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley showed off her red, white, and blue juggling skills while balancing a can of Stone Cold’s IPA.
Dave Bautista wished fans a Happy 4th of July with a throwback photo from WWE Tribute to the Troops.
WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield gave a unique depiction of what happened during the Revolutionary War.
Kurt Angle opted to give a Santa Claus-inspired message to his 1.3 million followers on Twitter as well as a very patriotic photo.
WWE legend AJ Lee reminded fans of the issues fireworks and loud noises have on pets and had a solution of her own in mind.
Matt Hardy made clear he’s grateful to be an American alongside some photos of himself and his family.
Ric Flair had one familiar word in mind to describe his excitement over this year’s July 4th celebrations.
AEW commentator Jim Ross had some words of advice for those celebrating.
Lex Luger shared a throwback to July 4, 1993, when he slammed Yokozuna in a moment that’d set up their WWF title match at that year’s SummerSlam.
Whatever way you celebrated, we at SE Scoops hope you had an enjoyable Fourth of July!