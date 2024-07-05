USA! USA! Wrestling World Shares How They Celebrated on July 4

The world of professional wrestling has shown how they celebrated this year’s Fourth of July, with everything from fireworks to juggling.

On Twitter, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley showed off her red, white, and blue juggling skills while balancing a can of Stone Cold’s IPA.

Happy 4th of July ????? pic.twitter.com/EZvs9RLGP9 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 4, 2024

Dave Bautista wished fans a Happy 4th of July with a throwback photo from WWE Tribute to the Troops.

WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield gave a unique depiction of what happened during the Revolutionary War.

Happy birthday America, or as my friends overseas would say-Happy Treason Day. pic.twitter.com/DSHzAFCBZk — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 4, 2024

Kurt Angle opted to give a Santa Claus-inspired message to his 1.3 million followers on Twitter as well as a very patriotic photo.

WWE legend AJ Lee reminded fans of the issues fireworks and loud noises have on pets and had a solution of her own in mind.

Not to sound unreasonable but if your fireworks scare my dog i should be allowed to fight you in the streets — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) July 4, 2024

Matt Hardy made clear he’s grateful to be an American alongside some photos of himself and his family.

I am grateful to be an American. I feel fortunate that I was born into the United States. I still & will always believe in the American Dream because I was able to make it into a reality. I am blessed in so many ways that it doesn't always seem real. I am unapologetically proud… pic.twitter.com/F8OrVzI03F — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 4, 2024

Ric Flair had one familiar word in mind to describe his excitement over this year’s July 4th celebrations.

AEW commentator Jim Ross had some words of advice for those celebrating.

Happy 4th



Be safe

Enjoy family

Eat plenty

Nap

? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 4, 2024

Lex Luger shared a throwback to July 4, 1993, when he slammed Yokozuna in a moment that’d set up their WWF title match at that year’s SummerSlam.

31 years ago today. It never gets old!!! Happy 4th to all who celebrate our nations birthday?? pic.twitter.com/yg7n8woYEm — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) July 4, 2024

