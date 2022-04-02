USA vs. The World Results (4/2)

Wrestlecon held their USA vs. The World event at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. It was the last event a part of the FITE Fest bundle and WrestleCon Supershow.

The event was promoted as the best of seven between Team USA and the rest of the world. British Cruiserweight Champion Michael Oku defend the title against Impact Wrestling star Rich Swann in the main event. USA vs. The World also had former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido in action in a tag team match. He lost the title in an ROH World Championship unification match against Johnathan Gresham at ROH Supercard of Honor on Apr. 1.

The event can be watched on FITE’s video on demand for $14.99, or wrestling fans could buy the FITE Fest Bundle/WrestleCon bundle for $74.99.

BANDIDO DEADLIFTED JD DRAKE AND 21PLEXED HIM FOR THE WIN! #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/1lWhMXK5bm — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

USA vs. The World Quick Results

(C)Sam Adonis defeated Golden Dragon, Mr. Iguana, and La Hiedra to retain the Warrior Wrestling Championship(USA 1- The World 0) Rachel Ellering defeated Jessica Troy(USA 2- The World 0) “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Davey Richards(USA 2- The World 1) Aeroboy, Aramis & Arez defeated Gringo Loco, Flip Gordon & Kaleb(USA 2-The World 2) Bandido & Extreme Tiger defeated The Workhorsemen(JD Drake & Anthony Henry) (USA 2- The World 3) Calvin Tankman defeated Big Damo(USA 3- The World 3) (C)Michael Oku defeated Rich Swann(USA 3- The World 4)

Michael Oku retains the RevPro Cruiserweight Title over Rich Swann in a HEATER to end USA vs The World where the World wins 4-3! #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/udFxhsOAeg — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

Overall Thoughts on USA vs. The World

The event may not please some wrestling fans, especially with the price of $14.99. The performances during the PPV could also be the result of many of the competitors having multiple matches within the last three days.

The matches that stood out were Bailey vs. Richards and Oku vs. Swann for the British Cruiserweight Championship. Ellering and Troy also had a solid match. However, fans may think the rest of the card was lackluster.

The USA vs. The World concept was interesting, although you could predict the outcome by the final match. If fans haven’t already, this card may not encourage them to buy the event.