The Usos Succeeded in WWE “In Spite” of Vince McMahon

The Usos have become one of, if not the greatest tag team in WWE history, but had to overcome much more than their opponents.

Debuting on the main roster in 2010, Jimmy and Jey have become one of the longest-tenured teams in WWE history.

This week, the brothers broke the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions of all time, having held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles since July 2021.

In Spite

The Usos have faced and defeated some of the greatest teams in recent history, but arguably their biggest foe was Vince McMahon‘s booking.

Speaking on After the Bell, Corey Graves recognized Jimmy and Jey’s recent accomplishment and highlighted how they had to deal with a boss who had little interest in tag wrestling.

“Let’s be honest. The old boss [Vince McMahon] looked at tag team wrestling different than the current boss [WWE’s Head of Talent/Creative Triple H.] But the Usos began succeeding when there was an old boss when the old boss was still in charge. “The Usos, in spite of the fact that it was his [McMahon’s] never favorite flavor of ice cream, still, week after week after week, would go out there and tear the house down.” Corey Graves.

Jimmy and Jey secured their record by retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on last week’s SmackDown against the New Day.

What’s Next for The Usos?

After becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Champions of all time, The Usos next high-profile match won’t be for the gold.

Jimmy and Jey are expected to enter WarGames later this month, alongside Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline are expected face The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, though there are questions about Owens’ status given his recent MCL injury.

Owens, a Raw Superstar, is scheduled to be on this week’s and next week’s episodes of SmackDown.