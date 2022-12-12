Veteran NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call-Up Soon

One veteran NXT star is expected to be making their way up to the main roster soon.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, as of this fall, NXT star Cameron Grimes is expected to be called up to the WWE main roster soon. Grimes has already wrestled on the main roster after defeating Akira Tozawa on an October episode of WWE Main Event.

Initial reports believed that Grimes would be called up to the main roster after his feud with Joey Gacy was up. Now that the feud has come to a close, and Grimes hasn’t appeared on NXT television, many expect his main roster call up to happen sooner rather than later.

The 29-year-old has been competing in professional wrestling since 2014. Beginning his career on the independents, Grimes competed for notable promotions such as PWG before signing with IMPACT Wrestling.

However, in 2019, Grimes inked a deal with WWE, joining its NXT developmental brand. During his time on the program, Grimes has won the NXT North American Title once, and is also a former Million Dollar Champion.

With the newly-led main roster fronted by Triple H beginning to take shape, Grimes has the perfect opportunity to jump in and make a name for himself as a new regime continues into its infancy.