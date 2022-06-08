Details on WWE’s Involvement in Vice TV’s New Wrestling Project

We have some new information about Vice TV’s new wrestling series.

Dark Side of the Ring is on hold after three controversial seasons. Despite its popularity, the show was considered toxic due to the negative attention it generated, as well as questionable editing that had participants such as Jim Ross swearing off future involvement.

During the planning stages of a fourth season of Dark Side, several legends who were contacted passed on doing on-camera work. Understandably, the explosive Plane Ride From Hell episode is seen as a turning point for the show.

We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned. — VICE TV (@VICETV) May 2, 2022

Vice understands the need to go in a different direction. Dark Side creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are involved with the new project, which will have a much softer, “sanitized” tone.

According to a source involved with production, the format of the new show has been described as “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling.

We’ve heard the network is discussing a mid-September premiere.

WWE Involvement

Unlike Dark Side of the Ring, WWE will be heavily involved with the new series. Vice will have access to the company’s vast archives, as well as WWE-contracted talent.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently participated in filming that’s underway in Los Angeles. Additional WWE legends are scheduled to film in the weeks ahead.

WWE has a lucrative relationship with A&E, a company that has an ownership stake in Vice. Expect to see a show that resembles WWE’s “softball” programming on A&E, instead of the exposé format of Dark Side that explored some of wrestling’s most disturbing urban legends.