Video: Miro Punches Lana for ‘Jedi Girlfriend’ Web Series

Miro and Lana (CJ Perry) have a fun new project in the works that they teased on Instagram today.

Lana shared a video of her husband acting out a fight scene for a new web series that will be made available on her website, CJPerry.com where they pretend that he punched her. She wrote the following details in the caption of the video and noted that they do not support domestic violence of any kind:

“Jedi Girlfriend” sketches coming to CJPERRY.COM ! Subscribe !!!! BTS rehearsal! Want to see @tobemiro as a Jedi Bounty hunter ????? ?? ps. We do not support domestic violence of any kind! This is just SKETCH COMEDY! Pure Cotten candy entertainment!

Thank you to everyone that was involved! @montygeer @freddyjohnjames @editorialonmars @jeffkarr526 @ahmedlovesbread @ben.hanning @universalcrush @dash_aarniokoski.”

After departing from WWE, he ended up signing with AEW in 2020 and later won the TNT Title before losing it to Sammy Guevara. He hasn’t been active in the ring since losing to Bryan Danielson in an AEW Title Eliminator tournament match at Full Gear in November as he had been sidelined with a hamstring injury. He is medically cleared, but waiting for creative from AEW. He signed a four-year contract extension this past March.

Perry has continued to model and launched her website where she earns great money following her WWE departure in 2021.