Videos of What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended (5/25)

All Elite Wrestling presented AEW Dynamite last night from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV.

It was the “go-home” show before Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

SEScoops correspondent Mike Chin was on hand for Dynamite and sent in these videos of what happened after the show went off the air.

First, Samoa Joe continued celebrating after defeating Kyle O’Reilly to advance to the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament finals. He’ll battle Adam Cole for the Owen Hart Cup this weekend at Double or Nothing.

AEW President Tony Khan then came out to address the live crowd.

Khan spoke about this being the anniversary of the first AEW event, as well as the huge show they have planned for the fans on Sunday.