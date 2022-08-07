Vince McMahon Was ‘Blown Away’ By Recent Work Of WWE Star

Finn Balor originally made his name as the leader of the Bullet Club. So it’s no surprise that Vince McMahon was impressed by his heel work.

The former Universal champion recently spoke to Cheap Heat podcast. He discussed things such as changing his ring gear and more.

When asked if things will change for him now that Triple H is in charge of creative instead of Vince McMahon, Balor mentioned how he gets a feeling of familiarity with The Game because of their history:

“Yeah, obviously I have a very good relationship with Triple H, but with most of the people in the company too. We have worked together a lot in NXT, you know, first and second run in NXT. So I definitely have like a familiarity, more so than I did with Vince.”

However, Finn Balor later explained that Vince McMahon was always good to him too. Balor claimed that McMahon was ‘blown away’ by his heel work as part of the Judgement Day faction:

“But, you know, Vince has always been great to me. He was absolutely blown away by my heel work, which he didn’t think I had in me. So that was nice to hear.”

The Judgement Day is currently feuding with The Mysterios. Balor is scheduled to compete in a match against Rey Mysterio on Raw this Monday.

