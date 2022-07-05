Former World Champion Debuts New Ring Gear On Raw

Finn Balor has not only switched up his character after joining the Judgement Day but he has changed up his long-used ring gear as well.

A match between The Mysterios and The Judgement Day faction had been announced in advance for this Monday’s episode of Raw.

The father-son duo picked up a disqualification victory in this match. This came after Rey paid homage to the late great Eddie Guerrero and used a chair to make the referee believe that he had been attacked.

However, what got fans talking was the new ring gear of Finn Balor worn during the bout. The former Universal champion ditched the trunks for leather pants:

Finn Balor is now wearing pants #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NN7zbGBBXY — Bui Club (@BuiClub) July 5, 2022

There was also a purple bandana hanging out of the Raw star’s back pocket, though its significance is not known. This is the first time Balor has worn pants in 14 years.

Later in the show, the team of Balor and Damian Priest attacked Rey and his son Dominik as they were walking in the backstage area. This segment suggests that the rivalry between the two teams is far from over.

WWE has also been teasing the return of Edge after he was kicked out of Judgement Day last month. We will have to see what the company is planning for his comeback.