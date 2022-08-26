Vince McMahon Celebrates his Birthday With 16-Time WWE Champion in NYC

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has finally been seen in public following his shocking retirement from the company.

Vince stepped away from the company after alleged “hush money” payments to former female employees were uncovered by an investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors. WWE also reported an additional $5 million in payments by Vince to Donald Trump’s charitable organization in a recent SEC Filing, coinciding with his appearance at WrestleMania 23.

After his departure, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs. John Laurinaitis was dismissed from the company and replaced by Triple H as the EVP of Talent Relations. The Game has also taken over as Head of Creative for the promotion. In one of his final TV appearances, Vince introduced John Cena to the ring to celebrate his 20th Anniversary with the company on the June 27th episode of RAW.

At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Together. Forever. #WWE #thankful Vince McMahon

Vince Celebrates His Birthday With John Cena

The 77-year-old celebrated his birthday yesterday with 16-time WWE Champion John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Vince tried to avoid the paparazzi by covering his face as while quickly walking to a car waiting for him.

An unidentified woman accompanied Vince to the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City. Linda McMahon was not present for the birthday dinner. This was the first public appearance for Vince since he stepped away from WWE on July 22nd.

