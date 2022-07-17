Vince McMahon Expected to Face Even More Accusations

For the past month, Vince McMahon has been under a lot of scrutiny over alleged inappropriate behavior by the now former-WWE Chairman.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that McMahon had had an affair with a female paralegal who left WWE this year, and had arranged a $3 million payout.

It was later added that McMahon had allegedly slept with several women and paid them off to keep quiet, including reportedly forcing one female wrestler to perform oral sex.

More Accusations

The former CEO of WWE has been embroiled in scandals before, and this one shows no sign of slowing down.

PW Insider reports that the Wall Street Journal has plans to release another report on McMahon within the coming weeks.

This new report is said to include even more accusations against the pro-wrestling icon, and the Journal is said to have reached out to several former Superstars to learn more about McMahon’s alleged behavior.

PW Insider did not name any of the Superstars that the Wall Street Journal has spoken to.

A Wider Audience

The Wall Street Journal is working on another piece about Vince McMahon, but they’re not the only ones interested in him.

The same PW Insider report adds that wrestlers are being contacted for HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”

Other media outlets like “Variety” have jumped on the story, running a piece this past week that focused on how the scandal may affect the company’s business dealings.

A biopic produced by Netflix about McMahon’s life and rise to the top of the pro-wrestling industry has already been cancelled.