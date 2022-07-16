Vince McMahon Gets Good News Amid Recent Allegations

Vince McMahon has gotten at least one good news amid all the controversy surrounding recent allegations made against him. A lawsuit he was facing has officially been settled.

The WWE chairman had been sued by former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck. This lawsuit came shortly after the premature end of the XFL’s second incarnation.

Luck claimed that his $25 million contract guaranteed him full pay in case it was terminated without cause. He sued McMahon and Alpha Entertainment for $23.8 million remaining in his deal as well as other damages.

Vince McMahon Gets Good News

The lawsuit was set to go on trial on July 7. It was revealed a few weeks ago that both the parties have agreed to a settlement outside of court.

PWinsider is now reporting that a Judge has officially dismissed the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. They noted that the two parties have come to a confidential settlement. Neither to them will have to pay the legal fees of the other.

This is a good news for Mr. McMahon, who has faced multiple waves of accusations in the last few weeks. The latest of the allegations claimed that the boss has paid over $12 million in hush money to former employees.

Though despite receiving a lot of heat from the fans over the allegations, Vince McMahon is said to be under ‘no real pressure’ to leave WWE.