Vince McMahon Memoirs Being Shopped to Major Book Publishers

Fans could soon be learning how to make a small-time wrestling promotion into a global Sports Entertainment juggernaut by none other than Vince McMahon himself.

The WWE Chairman and CEO has certainly proven to be a success, currently boasting an estimated net worth of $2.4 billion, and now McMahon is looking to open up about his life.

The New York Post reports that reps for McMahon are secretly shopping around for a publisher for his memoirs, which will tell about his early life and rise to the top of wrestling.

This isn’t the only McMahon book in the works, however, as Simon & Schuster’s Atria Books will release their own bio ‘Ringmaster’ by Abraham Riesman in early 2023

McMahon’s Memoirs

One source told Page 6 that the book has been compared to shoe guru Phil Knight’s best-seller ‘Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike.’

The source added, “There have been other bios on him and WWE in the past, but this is very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life.”

The book is being represented by literary agency Vigliano Associates, who have previously worked with stars including Willie Nelson, Mark Messier, and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson.

From Trailer Park to Titan Towers

Outside the ring, McMahon has had a fascinating life, starting with an incredibly difficult childhood.

Raised as Vinnie Lupton, McMahon’s formative years were spent in trailer parks and has admitted to being beaten by one of his stepfathers Leo Lupton.

Meeting his biological father Vincent J. McMahon at age 12, Vince Jr. and after founding Titan Sports in 1980, would purchase his father’s Capitol Wrestling Corporation in 1982.

In addition to being the WWE owner, McMahon has served in multiple on-screen roles including a commentator, wrestler, and authority figure.