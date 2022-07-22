Vince McMahon Missed Recent WWE TV Show

Vince McMahon wasn’t in the backstage area for a recent WWE TV taping.

McMahon may have stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of WWE but he still very much runs the show. When Stephanie McMahon was announced as the interim CEO and Chairwoman, WWE made it clear in a statement that Vince remains at the helm of creative.

Vince has stepped back from the role amid an investigation into his alleged million-dollar pacts with former female employees.

Despite the situation, Vince hasn’t really missed a beat in terms of being fully entrenched in the gorilla position for Raw and SmackDown.

It appears he wasn’t seen for a recent taping, however.

Vince McMahon Missed SmackDown

WWE.com

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon was not present for the July 15 episode of SmackDown. In addition, Kevin Dunn wasn’t seen in the backstage area either.

At this time, there is no word on why Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn weren’t in attendance for the show.

It had been reported that Vince’s planned trip to Canada to visit John Cena had been pushed back a week. Cena recently had an official wedding ceremony but it’s unknown if Vince attended.

It’ll be interesting to see if it’ll be business as usual for the July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, which will be held inside TD Garden in Boston, MA.