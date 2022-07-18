John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married Again

John Cena has married his wife Shay Shariatzadeh again after the original plans for their marriage ceremony were halted due to COVID-19.

The couple first made their relationship official two years back in October 2020 when they arranged a small private ceremony.

The ceremony was held in an Attorney’s office in Florida but due to COVID restrictions, it didn’t include any of their family or friends.

The couple finally got their blowout wedding bash earlier this week at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, British Columbia per TMZ.

I do. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 17, 2022

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are getting married in Canada, and TMZ Sports has a photo of the famous couple as they hit up one of the swankiest clubs in Vancouver. https://t.co/uJnS46WCwt — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2022

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh first met in Canada back in 2019. The Cenation Leader was there filming his movie Playing with Fire.

Cena is currently in Vancouver filming the second season of his hit HBO Max show Peacemaker. This is also the reason why he wouldn’t be wrestling at SummerSlam despite the rumors.

Prior to Shay, John was engaged to fellow WWE star Nikki Bella. They started dating back in 2012 and stayed together until 2018.

The 16-time world champion has not hit the ring in some time. His last televised match was against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. During his most recent WWE appearance, Cena said he doesn’t know when he will wrestle again.